Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.