Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.
WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
