Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

TRGP stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Targa Resources by 325.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

