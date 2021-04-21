Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $265.80 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

