Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 445,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 513,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

