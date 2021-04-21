Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

