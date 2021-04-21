GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

