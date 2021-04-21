Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.6% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,109,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $990,624,000 after purchasing an additional 162,872 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 52,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

