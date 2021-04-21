Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

