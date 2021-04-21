EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 100,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 351,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

