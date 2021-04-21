VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.