Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 151,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

