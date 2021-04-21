Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

