Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 125,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

