Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $17.98 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares in the company, valued at $167,417,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

