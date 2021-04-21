Zacks: Analysts Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to report $65.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $291.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $301.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $342.75 million, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $355.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKU shares. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.14 on Friday. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

