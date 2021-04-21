Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

