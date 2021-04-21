ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $115.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

