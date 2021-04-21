Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Signet has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the company’s recently raised first-quarter and fiscal 2022 view. Management highlighted that strategic efforts, and gains from stimulus, tax refunds and consumer enthusiasm on vaccine rollouts are acting as tailwinds. Sturdy conversion and average ticket values were added positives. Incidentally, Signet now projects total revenues in the bracket of $6-$6.14 billion and same-store sales of 17-20% for fiscal 2022. It continues to anticipate stronger sales performance in the first half. The company also anticipates gross cost savings of $50-$75 million in fiscal 2022 from operational efficiencies, which are likely to partly offset the higher investments. However, management continues to envision same-store sales to be negative in the second half.”

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

SIG stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

