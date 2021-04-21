Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $41.50

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $60.51 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.