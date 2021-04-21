U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

