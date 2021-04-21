Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $9.93

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.93 or 0.00017856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1.03 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00476827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,196 coins and its circulating supply is 562,880 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

