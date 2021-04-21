Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

