LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,457 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $948,000.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

