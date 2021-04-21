Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AON by 43.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.19. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

