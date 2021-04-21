Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

NYSE:MC opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

