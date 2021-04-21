Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post sales of $12.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $73.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.83 million to $84.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $124.82 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

