LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.