LVW Advisors LLC Sells 123,486 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,486 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.