North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,046 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

