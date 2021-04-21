North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,700 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $12,403,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 348,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 232,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

