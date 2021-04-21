North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.52% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 million, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

