BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

