Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

