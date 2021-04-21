Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.05. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.