GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

