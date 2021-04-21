BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $128.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.