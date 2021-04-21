Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Univest Financial worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UVSP opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $779.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

