Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

NYSE CNMD opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

