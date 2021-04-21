Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

