Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

