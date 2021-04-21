SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

