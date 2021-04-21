BonusCloud 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,803.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.89 million and $41,803.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

