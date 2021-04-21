Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

