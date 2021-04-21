Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,872,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

