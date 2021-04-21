Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

