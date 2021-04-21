UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

