Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,961,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

