Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $229.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.