Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

