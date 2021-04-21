NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $909,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,995 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

